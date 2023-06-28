(KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced it is changing the names of two wildlife management areas as a result of the U.S. military’s policy to rename facilities formerly named for Confederate soldiers.

The United States Army and the LDWF announce that Fort Polk-Vernon Wildlife Management Area is being renamed Fort Johnson-Vernon WMA. This change comes after the U.S. Army re-designated Fort Polk as Fort Johnson during a ceremony held June 13. The fort was formerly named for named for Confederate general Leonidas Polk.

The Louisiana Army National Guard and the LDWF announce that Camp Beauregard WMA is being renamed Esler Field WMA. The change comes after LANG announced in March that it will re-designate Camp Beauregard as Louisiana National Guard Training Center-Pineville. The camp was named for Louisiana native and Confederate general Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard, for whom Beauregard Parish is also named.

The Fort Johnson-Vernon WMA consists of 105,545 acres located adjacent to the Joint Readiness Training Center Installation and is utilized by the U.S. Army as a military training facility while also working cooperatively with LDWF for management of habitat for wildlife resources and public outdoor recreational activities on the WMA. Major access routes to the WMA are Louisiana Highway 10, Louisiana Highway 28 and Louisiana Highway 463.

The Esler Field WMA, in Rapides and Grant parishes, consists of 12,500 acres located adjacent to the Training Center and is utilized by LANG as a training facility while also working cooperatively with LDWF for management of the habitat for wildlife and wildlife resources on the WMA. Major access routes to the WMA are Louisiana Highway 116 and U.S. Highway 165.

In 2021, Congress mandated in its annual budget bill that the U.S. military “remove all names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America from all assets of the Department of Defense.”

Seven such U.S. military installations including Fort Johnson have been renamed under the policy, and the remaining two are scheduled to be redesignated by the end of the year.