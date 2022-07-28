LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Hunting season is just around the corner and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are reminding people how to buy and renew licenses.

Licenses can be purchased on the LDWF website, through an approved retail vendor or at the LDWF headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Recreational hunting and fishing licenses are also available digitally through the LA Wallet app. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) partnered with LA Wallet to bring digital hunting and fishing licenses to Louisiana citizens back in 2021.

The LA Wallet app is available in the Google Play story for Android and the App Store for iPhone.