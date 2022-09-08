BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five men were recently fishing in the Gulf of Mexico when they were met by members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and accused of overfishing red snapper.

The men listed below all hail from Lake Charles and each of them was fishing on Friday, September 2:

Mark Lafuria, 45

Jacoby Martin, 42

Christopher Denton, 38

Bill Chaumont, 29

Christopher Craven, 54

All five are accused of taking in more red snapper than is allowed by law.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, “Agents were on patrol in the Gulf of Mexico when they came into contact with the five men approximately 92 miles south of Cameron fishing at a platform in the West Cameron Block.”

After making contact with the fisherman, agents found that they had too many red snapper.

They had 21 red snapper which is six more than they are allowed to possess in one day.

Each fisherman is allowed to catch three red snapper per day.

LDWF said, “agents seized 21 red snapper and donated them to a local charity.”

Each fisherman could be fined up to $350 for having too many red snapper.

LDWF said, “The men may also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the red snapper totaling $172.14.”