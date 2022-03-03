PITKIN, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana men in their early 20s are accused of taking a dozen or more feral hogs from one parish and releasing them in another.

The men, aged 20 and 21 and from the Vernon Parish town of Pitkin, were cited in February after one of them posted video on social media showing the hogs being released, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release Wednesday.

They told agents they wanted to hunt the hogs, enforcement spokesman Adam Einck said in an email.

Louisiana is among at least 35 states where feral hogs do huge amounts of damage to property, crops and livestock, native species and ecosystems, and cultural and historic resources. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates their numbers at 6 million and growing, and says damage and control costs probably total considerably more than $1.5 billion a year.

The men were issued citations on one count each of illegally transporting live feral hogs and releasing them into the wild. The transportation charge can bring up to a $900 fine and six months in jail. Releasing them into the wild carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

The hogs were taken north from Beauregard Parish to adjacent Vernon Parish, the department said.

“Both men admitted to agents that they did not possess the required Louisiana Department of Agriculture permit for transporting live feral hogs,” the news release said.