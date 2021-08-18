LDWF cancels National Hunting and Fishing Day events

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has canceled National Hunting and Fishing Day events (NHFD) scheduled for September 25 across Louisiana in response to the state’s COVID-19 crisis.

“This was a tough decision, but we think the right decision,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Like so many others, I looked forward to attending the events and watching families, especially young people, learn about hunting, fishing, shooting, and other outdoor activities. But, the risk to the public’s health to hold the NHFD events was too great.”

NHFD is a national event celebrated in all 50 states on the fourth Saturday in September. It was created in 1972 when Congress passed two bills establishing a specific day to celebrate the conservation contributions of the nation’s hunters and anglers.