YOUNGSVILLE, La (KLFY) — The LDFW Fishing Course Series has expanded with the release of the Intermediate Catfishing course.

The course is geared towards participants with basic fishing knowledge or anglers who have completed an Intro to Fishing course. It focuses on valuable skills to help locate catfish during the dog days of summer, and those skills can be used during other parts of the year and for other species.

Acadiana anglers can participate on Aug. 16 at Southside Regional Park, at 221 La Neuville Road in Youngsville, from 5:45-7:45 p.m.

The 2-hour course is open to all ages and limited to 10 participants. The course curriculum is fast-paced and geared towards educating adults in order to allow them to guide children during the fishing portion of the program.

Participants can expect to learn summer catfish behavior, targeting tactics, equipment overview, bait selection and basic rigging followed by an hour of fishing with LDWF staff. Equipment will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear as well. All in attendance will take home a package of informative material, starter tackle, and gear.

To register for one of the FCS courses, visit louisianaoutdoors.com/events and select the event type “Fishing Ed” to see all available FCS courses. If you need assistance registering, please contact outreach@wlf.la.gov or call Joshua Porter (225) 763-3540. For more information on the Fishing Course Series program, please visit wlf.louisiana.gov/page/fishing-workshops.

Anglers 18 and older must possess a valid recreational fishing license to participate, and anglers under 16 must be accompanied by and adult.