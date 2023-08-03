LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has released this year’s fall inshore shrimp season opening dates.
The season openings are as follows:
- From the Mississippi/Louisiana state line westward to the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River to open at 6 a.m. except for the area as shown in he image below, which will open at 6 a.m. Aug. 16.
- From the eastern shore of the South Pass of the Mississippi River westward to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island, delineated by the red channel buoy line to open at 6 p.m. Aug. 7.
- From the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red channel buoy line westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line to open at 6 a.m. Aug. 7.