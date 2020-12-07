LDWF agents investigating fatal boating incident in Terrebonne Parish

(KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Terrebonne Parish.

The body of 78-year-old Charles J. Leblanc of Houma was recovered Friday from the Houma Navigational Canal around 12:30 p.m. authorities said.

According to a local tug boat crew, they noticed an unmanned 15-foot vessel doing circles in the water and then noticed a man floating in the water.

The tug boat crew called for help and retrieved the body, which was later identified as Leblanc, agents said.

It is unknown at this time how Leblanc entered the water.

His body was recovered with a manual inflatable personal flotation device that was not inflated.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.

Leblanc’s body was turned over to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.