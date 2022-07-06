BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Twelve people were arrested across the state on DWI charges during the Fourth of July weekend for allegedly driving or operating a boat while intoxicated.
The arrests took place from July 2 to July 4 during “Operation Dry Water,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
LDWF said the following were arrested:
- Christopher L. Cupp, 58, of Ball, on the Cane River in Natchitoches Parish
- Bryan A. Noland, 45, of Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille in Assumption Parish
- Adam Kertz, 47, of Dry Prong, on the Red River in Rapides Parish
- Peyton Ross, 21, of Baton Rouge, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish
- Dennis Bussell, 54, of Orange, Texas, on the Old Sabine River in Calcasieu Parish
- Peter M. Janise, 22, of Lafayette, on False River in Pointe Coupee Parish
- Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake D’Arbonne in Union Parish
- Dustin L. Crowe 33, of Denham Springs, on the Blind River in Livingston Parish
- Jeremy Blanchard, 45, of Pierre Part, on the Belle River in Lower St. Martin Parish
- Paul Bergeron Jr, 61, of Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille in Lower St. Martin Parish
- Kip Robichaux, 59, of Houma, on the Houma Navigational Canal in Terrebonne Parish
- Corey J. Angelle, 43, of Breaux Bridge, on the Atchafalaya River in Upper St. Martin Parish
The agency said the punishment for a DWI on Louisiana waterways is the same as on the road. Penalties include jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges. Authorities said a first-time offense carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.