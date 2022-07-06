BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Twelve people were arrested across the state on DWI charges during the Fourth of July weekend for allegedly driving or operating a boat while intoxicated.

The arrests took place from July 2 to July 4 during “Operation Dry Water,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

LDWF said the following were arrested:

Christopher L. Cupp, 58, of Ball, on the Cane River in Natchitoches Parish

Bryan A. Noland, 45, of Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille in Assumption Parish

Adam Kertz, 47, of Dry Prong, on the Red River in Rapides Parish

Peyton Ross, 21, of Baton Rouge, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish

Dennis Bussell, 54, of Orange, Texas, on the Old Sabine River in Calcasieu Parish

Peter M. Janise, 22, of Lafayette, on False River in Pointe Coupee Parish

Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake D’Arbonne in Union Parish

Dustin L. Crowe 33, of Denham Springs, on the Blind River in Livingston Parish

Jeremy Blanchard, 45, of Pierre Part, on the Belle River in Lower St. Martin Parish

Paul Bergeron Jr, 61, of Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille in Lower St. Martin Parish

Kip Robichaux, 59, of Houma, on the Houma Navigational Canal in Terrebonne Parish

Corey J. Angelle, 43, of Breaux Bridge, on the Atchafalaya River in Upper St. Martin Parish

The agency said the punishment for a DWI on Louisiana waterways is the same as on the road. Penalties include jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges. Authorities said a first-time offense carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.