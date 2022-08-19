BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster.

According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.

LDR says the three women who were working for Global Tax Service charged clients as much as $110 to prepare and submit the sales tax refund form using false information and inflating the values of the losses.

“LDR is committed to preserving the funds available to those who qualify for this program and continues its investigation into disaster-related fraud,” said Secretary of Revenue Kevin Richard.

Carbo, Ricard, and Williams were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for injuring public records.