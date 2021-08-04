LDOE: LEAP scores dip over last two years

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — LEAP scores were down over the last two years, even as participation was up, according to data released from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) this morning.

See results for grades 3-8 and grades 9-12.

The main takeaway from the data is that, since 2019, students scoring at the “Mastery” level and above have declined by 5% across the board from grades 3-12. This news comes one day after the LDOE announced that students who attended classes virtually due to the pandemic did worse on their LEAP tests than the students who were able to attend in-person.

GRADES 3-8

Since 2019, the number of students scoring Mastery or above saw a decrease of 5 percentage points. This decrease was felt across all grade levels, content areas and student subgroups.

The number of students scoring Unsatisfactory has also increased by 5%, disproportionately affecting students who are economicall disadvantaged. Unsatisfactory scores were also greater among younger students and scores earned on the math portion of the test.

HIGH SCHOOL

Students reaching the Mastery level have dropped by 5% across all subjects since 2019.

Every subject has seen score decreases since 2019.

The greatest decline was in Algebra I (-9%), while the smallest decline was in English II (-2%).

Oddly enough, the cohort graduation rate — or the rate at which students graduate with their original classmates — actually spiked upward since 2019. However, the LDOE noted that this data should be “interpreted with caution” when making comparisons to past or future years, as certain requirements were waived in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cohort graduation rate increased by 3.9% from 2019 and is also up by 11.7% from 2012. The rate increaed across all students groups since 2019.

Overall, 97.5% of students in grades 3-12 took the test, and the LDOE said they provided extended testing windows and hours and offered remote testing to help spur that high participation rate.

The LDOE said school systems have begun sending LEAP student reports home.