LDOE announces $35M “Reimagine School” grant

BATON ROUGE, La. – Applications are open for a new grant announced by the Louisiana Department of Educations (LDOE). The Reimagine School Systems program, a $35 million grant encouraging school systems to create new, bold educational opportunities that improve student access to high-quality schools.

“We are accepting the most innovative ideas from the field to help generate sustainable excellence in schools across the state,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent of Education. “We must empower our school systems to challenge the status quo and think big about how we can boost students’ performance.”

School systems participating in the Reimagine Program will receive the following benefits:

Technical assistance (TA): each system will be matched with high-quality providers with expertise in selected Reimagine School Actions. LDOE recognizes that the actions covered in this grant are likely new ways of operating for many school systems, and TA providers will ensure that school systems have the support they need as well as have all their questions answered during the course of the grant.

Financial resources: each system will receive two phases of funding. Phase I funding is reserved for strategic planning and will be up to $350,000, with up to 25% of that reserved for required technical assistance, with even greater resources available in Phase II implementation (most up to $1.5 million or more per grant, with larger grants available as well).

Capacity building: each system will develop new competencies to lead innovative school system work, building their overall skills to lead successful school systems.

The deadline to apply for the Reimagine School Systems program is December 16, 2021. To access the application, click the following link: Reimagine Program Grant Application. Contact Deputy Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Tuttleton (jennifer.tuttleton@la.gov) with any questions or to discuss how the Reimagine Program may fit in with your school system’s strategy