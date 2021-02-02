LDI recovers $22 million for consumers from insurance companies

(KLFY) Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Tuesday that the Louisiana Department of Insurance Office of Consumer Services has recovered more than $22 million for consumers from insurance companies through complaint resolution in 2020.

“The 2020 hurricane season caused massive devastation to many homes and businesses in Louisiana, particularly in the southwestern part of our state,” said Commissioner Donelon.

He said more than 75% of the recoveries came in the last quarter of 2020 on residential and commercial policies after hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta hit the gulf coast.

“Making sure that policyholders receive the money they are entitled to is an important part of our mission at the Louisiana Department of Insurance,” Donelon said.

Complaints on property and casualty products led to $19,424,911 of funds recovered for consumers, recoveries from health products accounted for $822,989 of the total and life and annuity product complaints accounted for an additional $1,772,705, Donelon said.

Insurance consumers may file a formal complaint online by going online to www.ldi.la.gov/fileacomplaint or by calling 1-800-259-5300.

Donelon says a team of complaint specialists in the LDI’s Office of Consumer Services is working exclusively on issues related to hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta, and they stand ready to answer consumer questions and resolve complaints.