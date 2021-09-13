LDH: Two more dead due to effects of Hurricane Ida

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed two more storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ida, bringing the death toll to 28 in the state.
The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner confirmed two deaths that were caused by excessive heat during an extended power outage. The deaths were of a 69-year-old male and an 85-year-old female.
