LDH: Seven West Nile virus cases reported in Louisiana

According to the CDC, West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Seven cases of West Nile virus have been reported by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

LDH said although the number of cases reported this year is similar to the last two years, more positive mosquito pools have been discovered in July and August compared to other years.

West Nile virus surveillance updates can be found here.

LDH suggests people protect themselves from mosquitos through the following:

If you will be outside, you should wear a mosquito repellent containing DEET or Picaridin. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that repellents should contain no more than 30% DEET when used on children. Children younger than 2 months should not wear insect repellant. LDH recommends that you always follow the recommendations appearing on the product label when using repellent.

Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing. Do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

To apply repellent to your face, spray on your hands and then rub on your face.

Adults should always apply repellent to children.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors for long periods.

Avoid perfumes and colognes when outdoors for extended periods.

Make sure that your house has tight-fitting windows and doors, and that all screens are free of holes.

You can also protect your home, LDH says: