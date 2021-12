BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has reported more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases to the state since Tuesday.

According to LDH, 659 people are currently hospitalized with the majority being unvaccinated. Since Tuesday, six more people have died. 98 percent of the new cases are tied to community spread. The total number of new cases since Tuesday is 9,378 out of 45,797 reported tests.