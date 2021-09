SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement and members of the community showed up for a drive-through birthday party outside Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for the child rescued after being thrown into Cross Lake Friday, allegedly by his mother.

Ureka Black, 32, is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, after police say she threw the 5-year-old and a baby off of a Cross Lake bridge Friday morning. A third child was found unhurt later.