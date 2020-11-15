LDH reporting over 2,500 new COVID 19 cases since Friday, 11 deaths

(KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Health reports another 2,509 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 11 deaths.

Sunday’s number brings the state’s total to 202,740.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the red tide of the virus continues to spread through Louisiana and ask that families get creative for the holidays.

“COVID is opportunistic. It doesn’t care who you are or where you live. Get creative this Thanksgiving and protect those you love.”