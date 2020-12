COVID-19 deaths are approaching 2,000 in Hidalgo County in South Texas.

(KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,462 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 51 more deaths Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 268,613 and deaths to 6,818.

To date, more than 3,927,000 people have tested for coronavirus in Louisiana.

There are currently 1,533 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, with 162 on ventilators.