LDH receives federal grant to combat maternal opioid misuse

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The department will partner with Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge to improve care for new mothers.

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH)- The Louisiana Department of Health has been selected as one of 10 states that have been awarded the Maternal Opioid Misuse (MOM) Model grant by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center.

The grant will allow the Department and its partner hospital, Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, to “address gaps in the care of pregnant and postpartum Medicaid members with opioid use disorder,” the department said in an announcement Friday.

Opioid use increases the likelihood that pregnant and postpartum women will experience poor maternal outcomes, including preterm labor and complications related to delivery.

In September 2018, Woman’s launched the GRACE Program, which stands for Guiding Recovery and Creating Empowerment. GRACE is a care coordination program that connects pregnant women with opioid use disorder to treatment and support resources in the community.

It is the only program of its kind in Louisiana and one of few in the nation. More than 70 women have enrolled since its inception, with more than 90 percent delivering at full term.

Read the department’s full announcement here.

 

