LDH: Pfizer boosters available now for adults with increased COVID-19 risks

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced today that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination booster shots are available for those who are six months out from their second shot.

You are eligible for a Pfizer booster shot if:

You’re at least six months out from your second Pfizer shot/

You’re age 65 or older/

You’re 18 or older and have one of many underlying medical conditions.

You’re 18 or older and live or work in a setting that places you at risk of being exposed to COVID

“We welcome and adopt here in Louisiana the new FDA and CDC guidance making booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine available to adults at increased risk,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “The deliberations by both federal health agencies this past week reaffirmed that the vaccines are safe and effective, and they are everyone’s best protection against COVID hospitalization and death. That’s why our number one priority remains helping more Louisianans get their first shots.”

In a press release, LDH officials said the CDC and LDH will evaluate available data in the coming weeks to “swiftly make additional recommendations for other populations or people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.”

LDH’s new guidance is effective immediately. Providers may begin administering booster shots as soon as they are able. LDH officials said they appreciate residents’ patience and ask that they check first with their local provider before showing up for a booster appointment. Providers may accept verbal self-representation of eligible patients and do not need additional proof of verification. Patients who are unsure of their eligibility or who have questions should talk with their healthcare provider.

“CDC and LDH will continue to monitor the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure appropriate recommendations to keep the public safe,” stated the release.