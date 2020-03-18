LDH: COVID-19 cases rise to 240, fifth death confirmed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The State of Louisiana reports a fifth death related to COVID-19. The Orleans Parish resident was an individual in their 90s who lived at Lambeth House in New Orleans.

A fourth death was reported on Tuesday. This was an 80-year-old individual who also lived at Lambeth House.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

The LDH COVID-19 dashboard currently shows: 12 positive cases among individuals ages 18-29; 32 positives cases among individuals ages 30-39; 56 positive cases among individuals ages 40-49; 50 positive cases among individuals ages 50-59; 44 positive cases among individuals ages 60-69 and 46 positive cases among individuals ages 70+.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy. These precautions include: