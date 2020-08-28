LDH confirms increase in cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The condition known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children continues to spread in Louisiana.

In one week, the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals reports that there has been an increase of 14 confirmed cases of MIS-C in the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health is providing additional information about the condition below:

Picture courtesy of Louisiana Department of Health

The CDC defines an MIS-C case this way: