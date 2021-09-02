LDH confirms four additional Hurricane Ida-related deaths

(KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed four additional deaths related to Hurricane Ida. LDH tweeted on Thursday afternoon that the Jefferson Parish coroner confirmed the deaths.

Three of the deaths were due to carbon monoxide deaths at home. Demographic info has not yet been released.

The other was the drowning of a 65-year-old woman in floodwaters.

These four deaths are in addition to the three storm-related deaths among nursing home residents reported earlier on Thursday.

The death toll due to Hurricane Ida is now at nine.

