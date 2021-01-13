LDH: Confirmed MIS-C cases continue to rise in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the last two weeks, there has been an increase in confirmed MIS-C cases in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
At the end of 2020, LDH reported 109 confirmed MIS-C cases in the state.
Two weeks later, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting six new confirmed MIS-C cases.
That brings the total number of confirmed MIS-C cases in the state to 115.
The Louisiana Department of Health provided this information which includes the number of patients who have been discharged after being hospitalized with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children:
