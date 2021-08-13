LDAF firefighters pitching in on the West Coast

MEDFORD, Ore. (BRPROUD) – Six firefighters from Louisiana are helping deal with wildfires in Oregon.

The six firefighters are members of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Forest Protection Division.

The LA# interagency crew mop up near Grants Pass, Oregon. Mop up includes working the fire perimeter to ensure all embers are extinguished. This job is a critical aspect to fine control and containment efforts. (LDAF)

The six Louisiana firefighters are working with four members of the U.S. Forest Service on this mission.

The 10-person hand crew is creating “fire breaks by clearing away flammable debris like dry leaves and digging down to bare soil.”

The firefighters from Louisiana are scheduled to be there for three weeks.

“Louisiana is currently experiencing historically low wildfire incidents due to the abundant rainfall this year. This allows us to assist other states that are battling large wildfire incidents and in need of additional resources and boots on the ground,” Strain said. “LDAF personnel are chosen from various districts around the state to maintain proper fire protection coverage at home while they assist others in need.”