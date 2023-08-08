LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department have arrested a suspect they believe to be connected to a homicide early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 1100 block of Pear Street in which they found Mark Anthony, 55, laying on the ground with stab wounds. Anthony was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injures at approximately 7:05 a.m., according to authorites.

LCPD Detectives said that a verbal altercation ensued between the Anthony and suspect, 55-year-old Timothy Wayne Daniels of Lake Charles. This verbal altercation led to a physical altercation in which Daniels stabbed the victim multiple times, authorities said.

Daniels was apprehended by LCPD SWAT at approximately 8:55 a.m. Tuesday morning, without incident they say. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder and bond set at $850,000. Daniels remains in custody at the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

LCPD said this is an on going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead Detective Sgt. Kevin Hoover by calling 337-491-1311.