LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– Lake Charles Police Department officers were dispatched Wednesday to the 800 block of Jefferson Drive in reference to a 911 call reporting a bomb threat at Dolby Elementary School.

The first officers arrived on scene in under five minutes and entered the school to begin evacuating students and faculty. LCPD along with the Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office worked to establish a perimeter for traffic control.

Law enforcement officials worked with Calcasieu Parish School officials to ensure all students and faculty were safe and accounted for and then relocated everyone to a nearby church for afternoon dismissal.

LCPD SWAT officers completed a thorough sweep of the school with the assistance of a CPSO Bomb Detection K9.

This investigation is in the early stages and more information will be shared when available.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact lead Sgt. Dustin Fontenot or Sgt. Chris Johnson by calling 337-491-1311.