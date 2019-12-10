LAWSUIT: Teen slammed, punched in La. Youth Challenge Program; another cadet allegedly choked until unconscious

The State of Louisiana and a sergeant previously employed with the Louisiana Youth Challenge Program (YCP) are named in an excessive force lawsuit filed in the 19th Judicial District Courthouse that states a cadet was subjected to severe physical punishment while in the program.

A spokesperson for the YCP says the sergeant, Rico Haulcy, was terminated following an investigation.

The lawsuit states a 16-year-old male entered into the YCP at Camp Minden in Minden, La. on Sunday, Feb. 17. The teen alleges he witnessed a cadet being choked until he was unconscious in a dining facility within the first two weeks of enrolling in the program, according to the lawsuit.

