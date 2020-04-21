Lawmakers to hear new proposal for mail-in ballots for Louisiana elections

FILE – In this July 20, 2018, file photo, then-interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge, talks to reporters about his last-minute decision to run in the special election for secretary of state, in Baton Rouge, La. Ardoin said Tuesday, March 10, 2020, the state is restarting its stalled effort to replace its voting machines. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s Secretary of State will go before a House and Senate committee with a new emergency election plan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hearings from the Governmental Affairs Committee in both the House and Senate are set for Wednesday morning. Last week the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee rejected Kyle Ardoin’s initial plan.

Ardoin released details of his new plan before Wednesday’s hearings and the reasons residents would qualify for an absentee ballot include those that:

-At higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to serious underlying medical conditions as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (including chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, diabetes, severe obesity (BMI of 40 or higher), chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis, liver disease, pregnancy, or immunocompromised due to cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications)

-Subject to a medically necessary quarantine or isolation order as a result of COVID-19

-Advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns

-Experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking a medical diagnosis

-Caring for an identified individual who is subject to a medically necessary quarantine or isolation order as a result of COVID-19 or who has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns.

The new plan also extends the number of early voting days from seven to thirteen for the July 11, and August 15 elections.

Polling locations that are usually associated with nursing homes would also change to a new location.