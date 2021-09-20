LAWFF cancels annual Wild Night Fundraiser due to COVID-19, impacts from Ida

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF) has announced the cancellation of its 2021 Wild Night Fundraiser. The LAWFF said it canceled the event due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana and the recent impacts to many regions from Hurricane Ida, according to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

In its cancellation announcement, LAWFF noted: “We were all looking forward to gathering in person and appreciate your understanding that this decision was made to protect our supporters, volunteers, and staff. We are grateful for your continued support and are looking forward to seeing everyone soon.”

The next Wild Night Fundraiser event is scheduled to be held Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The annual Wild Night Fundraiser is a major source of revenue for LAWFF. The foundation receives no funds from the state or the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. For more information about how to help support the foundation, visit www.lawff.org.