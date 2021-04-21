Latest on Seacor search

PORT FOURCHON, La (KLFY) — Wednesday, April 21: The search of capsized boat in Port Fourchon continues as seven crew members remain unaccounted for.

Nineteen total crewmembers were aboard the Seacor Power when it capsized in the gulf last week. Now, a week later, seven crew members still remain missing. Six were rescued the day of the incident, and six have been found dead.

Five crew members were from the Acadiana area, two of which, Ernest Williams of Arnaudville, and Quinon Pitre of Church Point, were found dead. Three remain missing; Gregory Walcott, Dylan Daspit, and Jay Guevara.

Quinon Pitre

Dylan Daspit

Jay Guevara

Gregory Walcott

Though the U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search and rescue efforts on Monday, April 19 at sundown, Seacor is still contracting divers to search the vessel.

A South Louisiana nonprofit organization, United Cajun Navy, joined the search for missing crew members on Sunday, April 18, a day before the Coast Guard suspended theirs. The Cajun Navy founder Todd Terrell said they will remain involved as long as they have the funds necessary.

