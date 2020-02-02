Live Now
Latest ‘Louisiana Legends’ include scientist, ex-NFL player

Louisiana

by: The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A scientist, a doctor, a philanthropist, a one-time NFL player and a former head of the state police are being named the latest “Louisiana Legends.”

The five people will join 144 others who have been honored over 30 years at the Louisiana Legends annual awards gala hosted by Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

This years honorees are: Carolyn Leach Huntoon, the first woman to serve as director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center; Terry King, a pediatric cardiologist who helped invent a blood clot filtering procedure; Terry Landry, the first African American superintendent of the Louisiana State Police; Johnny Robinson, a 2019 NFL Hall of Fame inductee; and Donna Saurage, philanthropist and businesswoman.

This year’s event will be held March 26 at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, Gov. John Bel Edwards and first lady Donna Edwards are serving as honorary co-chairs.

