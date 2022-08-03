BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Education says LEAP scores are up across a number of grade levels and school systems in a Wednesday announcement.

State education officials said LEAP scores from 2021-22 showed that mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 increased three points in math and ELA with an 80% improved mastery rate in Louisiana school systems compared to the year before.

“After the impact of a global pandemic and two of the strongest hurricanes in our state’s history, Louisiana’s students are back on their feet,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “K-12 education is on the rise in Louisiana because we kept schools open, strategically allocated resources, and developed innovative solutions to recover and accelerate student learning.”

LDOE shares the following results from LEAP assessments from the 2021-22 school year:

In-person learning was a contributing factor to the progress. In 2021, 98 percent of LEAP testers engaged in full-time, in-person learning. This is compared to 57 percent in 2020-21.

Over the course of the pandemic, students engaged in full-time, in-person learning have outperformed those engaged in virtual learning.

Fewer Louisiana students scored Unsatisfactory, including a 3-point decrease in students scoring Unsatisfactory in math.

Mastery rates improved among numerous student subgroups including economically disadvantaged, students with disabilities, Asian, African American, and white.

Mastery rates improved among all individual subject areas for grades 3-12.

“This progress is a true testament to the dedication of our educators to maintain high standards for students no matter the circumstance,” said Dr. Brumley. “We still have work to do before we’ve fully recovered from the impact of the last two years, but there’s excitement among our teachers and leaders to close that gap and continue moving our students forward.”

To view additional results from 2021-22 LEAP, click here.