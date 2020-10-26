LaPlace man murders girlfriend and her sister with a machete, then attacks his own siblings

LAPLACE, La. – Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, police say Oscar Urias, 23, attacked four people, killing two of them.

Police say the attacks occurred at two locations, a residence on Fairway Drive in LaPlace that Urias was renting with his girlfriend, and at a residence on North Sugar Ridge in LaPlace. Urias and his girlfriend and her sister had lived at the Fairway Drive house for about a month.

After the attacks, Urias was arrested for the murder of his 31-year-old girlfriend and her 15-year-old sister, as well as the attack on his 17-year-old sister and 15-year-old brother.

Oscar Urias

According to police, Urias’ girlfriend, Elizabeth Tornabene, was attacked at the residence in the 1800 block of Fairway Drive. She died at University Hospital. Elizabeth’s 15-year-old sister, who fled from the house, was killed at a residence in the 2400 block of North Sugar Drive.

Urias also allegedly attacked his sister in the Fairway Drive residence. She is in serious condition at University Hospital.

Urias’ 15-year-old brother who also fled the Fairway residence and attempted to save the 15-year-old

girl, was treated and released. Urias’ sister and brother, residents of Baton Rouge, were visiting Urias for the weekend.

Through investigation, officers learned Urias and the family members were talking in the living

room, then Urias went into the bedroom. Elizabeth followed him.

Shortly after, Urias, wearing a mask and welding two knives, exited the bedroom with Elizabeth. Suddenly, he attacked Elizabeth and killed her. Urias then began stabbing his sister

As Elizabeth’s sister and Urias’ brother fled the house, Urias chased them and managed to capture Elizabeth’s sister, stabbing her in an open garage at a residence in the 2400 block of North Sugar Ridge.

Officers located Urias in the garage, ordered him to drop the knives, and he surrendered to

police.

Urias was charged with two felony counts of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder. No bond has been set yet.