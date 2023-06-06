LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A warrant was issued for a convicted sex offender for 1st degree rape in Calcasieu Parish.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has issued a warrant for Anthony D. Bruner, Sr., 37, after an investigation revealed he was having inappropriate sexual contact with a girl under the age of 14 from January to April 2022, authorities said.

Bruner is currently incarcerated in the Tensas Detention Center for failure to register as a sex offender. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $750,000.

In 2010, Bruner was convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in Jefferson Davis Parish. He was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2018, 2020 and 2023.