LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A 15-year-old LaGrange student was arrested on Monday for making multiple school threats on social media.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 8 p.m. Sunday night in reference to a threat of a shooting at LaGrange High School.

While they were investigating, CPSO received several more calls in reference to threats of shootings at other schools in Calcasieu Parish. Detectives were able to find that the threats were being made over social media by a 15 year old LaGrange student. On Monday, detectives located the student at school and after speaking with him and his guardian, he was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, charged with 7 counts of terrorizing.

“If you have not done so already, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making threats,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “This is no joking matter and students need to know they will be arrested if they make threats toward a school. The safety of our children and faculty is always our top priority.”

The Calcasieu Parish School Board assisted CPSO with the investigation. Sheriff Tony Mancuso said they and the school board have instituted a zero tolerance approach for any type of threat regarding any school in Calcasieu Parish. Every threat will be investigated and arrests will be made when warranted.