LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– A Lake Charles school employee was arrested and charged with multiple counts of forgery following an investigation into a theft complaint, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In July 2022, authorities responded to a Lake Charles school in reference to a theft. The school informed police that vendors that the school used were calling them saying they had not been paid.
Later, an audit was conducted, and it was determined that 37-year-old Anna B. Theriot of Iowa, an employee, had stolen over $23,000 through unauthorized transactions, cash disbursements and forging checks, according to CPSO.
After police issued a warrant for her arrest Tuesday, Theriot turned herself in Thursday and was charged with theft from $5,000 to $25,000, and seven counts of forgery.
Theriot was then released on a $80,000 bond, according to CPSO.
Latest Posts
- Gueydan Police Department looking for suspects involved in Dollar General theft
- ‘Elvis’ adopted by former Elvis impersonator after being only dog left at Chicago shelter
- ‘No excuse for leaving your pets’: Dog left tied to pole at Pittsburgh airport, police say
- Nice weekend ahead, storm system rolls through Monday and Tuesday
- New Hampshire hospital shooting: Multiple people shot, police say