LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– A Lake Charles school employee was arrested and charged with multiple counts of forgery following an investigation into a theft complaint, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In July 2022, authorities responded to a Lake Charles school in reference to a theft. The school informed police that vendors that the school used were calling them saying they had not been paid.

Later, an audit was conducted, and it was determined that 37-year-old Anna B. Theriot of Iowa, an employee, had stolen over $23,000 through unauthorized transactions, cash disbursements and forging checks, according to CPSO.

After police issued a warrant for her arrest Tuesday, Theriot turned herself in Thursday and was charged with theft from $5,000 to $25,000, and seven counts of forgery.

Theriot was then released on a $80,000 bond, according to CPSO.

