LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– The Salvation Army responds to the life-threatening temperatures by expanding and activating new heat relief services.

The organization provides hydration and protection for those without access to shelter and water or who can’t afford to keep their homes at safe temperatures.

“Exposure to extreme heat threatens the well-being of some of our neighbors,” Lt. Tim Morrison, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army Officer of Lake Charles said. “Individuals and families experiencing homelessness and those without the ability to cool the internal temperatures of their homes are at significant risk, including seniors, the disabled, and families with young children. This is a crisis, and The Salvation Army is here to help.”

The Salvation Army is serving these populations by:

Opening the Center of Hope Dining Room as a cooling station and offering shelter, hydration, and snacks.

Assisting with utility assistance

For assistance, please call (337)721-8068 or visit The Salvation Army at 3020 Legion St. in Lake Charles.