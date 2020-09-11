Lake Charles restauranteur promises to rebuild bigger and better

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — One Lake Charles restaurant has been providing countless memories for the last 27 years and has become a staple in the community.

House O’ Soul sports bar owner Paul Wiltz, says the damage hurricane Laura caused is only an opportunity for bigger and better.

Most Lake Charles residents made it out just in time before hurricane Laura demolished the city.

Now that residents are returning home…They’re finding that not much is left behind.

The owner of House O’ Soul sports bar in Lake Charles says the bar hadn’t been renovated for a year when hurricane Laura hit the city

“We just put new furniture. This place was fresh before the storm. We re-did the place 7…8 months ago.

Wiltz says seeing what happened to the restaurant was heart wrenching.

“It hurt. We had to pick our pants up and start figuring out what’s next.”

However, he and his family have already made plans for it’s come-back.

“We’ve been in business here in Lake Charles 27 years and Lake Charles been good to us so I want to come back and make it even better.”