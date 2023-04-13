CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles resident is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D.

According to LSP, Daniel Wayne Myers, 64, of Lake Charles, died as a result of the crash.

Around 9:30 a.m. on April 10, LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA 378 just east of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish.

The investigation revealed that Myers, who was driving a 2021 GMC Terrain, and the driver of a 2020 Ram pickup truck, were traveling west on LA 378 when Myers lost control of the GMC and hit the rear of the pickup truck while the driver was turning right into a place of business, according to LSP.

After impact, the GMC traveled across both eastbound lanes and hit a ditch.

Myers sustained life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Ram sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

LSP said that on April 13, authorities were notified that Myers had succumbed to his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.