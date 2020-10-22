Lake Charles police investigate murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – One person is dead in an overnight shooting in Lake Charles.

The shooting happened in the area of Anita Drive and 6th St. Police say when they responded to the scene, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.