LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – In Jan. 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office (CPDAO) contacted the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) to open an investigation into a 2000 shooting that was still unsolved homicide.

Marvin Dandre Kyer, 46, of Douglasville, Ga., and Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur, have been arrested in connection to a Jan. 2000 homicide that went unsolved.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. LaShonda Harmon, 24, Shonda Woods, 24, and Allen Babineaux, 27, were all identified as victims and transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Babineaux died at 3:45 a.m. on January 1, 2000.

According to the release, “The investigation was turned over to the Violent Crimes Task Force, created in 1994 to investigate violent crime in Calcasieu Parish. The Task Force was comprised of investigators from a number of local law enforcement agencies within the Parish and was slowly phased out in May 2000. Any open cases were transferred back to the agency with jurisdiction where the incident occurred.”

The investigators started a new inquiry into the Jan. 2000 shooting, reviewing all existing case files and evidence. They also revisited the crime scene, completing a complete reconstruction of the incident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With the crime scene reconstruction completed, investigators reviewed all evidence with the Southwest Louisiana Crime Laboratory and the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

This resulted in evidence being submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory for additional forensic testing.

Investigators were able to identify two suspects, and on Jan. 17, investigators got arrest warrants for Marvin Kyerand and Terrance Malvo.

Kyer was arrested at his residence on Feb.1. The US Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted LCPD in arresting Kyer.

Kyer is charged with one count of second-degree murder, principal. His bond is set at $1 million. Kyer has waived extradition and is in the process of being transferred to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

LCPD Investigators, along with LCPD SWAT Officers, served the arrest warrant for Malvo on Feb. 3. He was taken into custody at 5:15 a.m. at his Sulphur residence.

Malvo was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, where he remains in custody, and is charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. His bond is set at $1 million.