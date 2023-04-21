LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A middle school student in Lake Charles has been arrested for carrying a weapon in school, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were dispatched Thursday morning to F.K. White Middle School in regards to a student who was found to be in possession of an airsoft gun.

At approximately 9 a.m. a CPSO school resource officer was notified by school administration that a 14-year-old boy was found to be in possession of an airsoft gun, kitchen knife and .380 ammunition, along with other accessories for the airsoft gun.

Authorities said the boy was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with carrying of a dangerous weapon by a student on school property. Investigators said that at no time did the student make threats regarding the items in his possession.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board assisted CPSO with the investigation.