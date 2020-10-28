Lake Charles mayor issues ‘Turkey Challenge’ to collect Thanksgiving turkeys for hurricane-stricken area

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has issued a challenge that will ultimately help the hurricane-stricken city get turkeys for Thanksgiving.

The ‘Turkey Challenge’ asks any business, organization or individual to donate 20 frozen turkeys or $500 toward frozen turkeys to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana.

To do so, text the word TURKEY to 40403, which will assist you in paying the $500. You can also conatct the United Way directly to coordinate the delivery of the turkeys. The deadline to participate is Nov. 13.

“Despite the tremendous hardships our city has faced this year, I believe it is still necessary to

live with a spirit of generosity and community—especially during the holidays,” Hunter said.

Frozen turkeys will be donated to families in need across Lake Charles prior to Thanksgiving. For more information on United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s Hurricane Laura relief efforts

visit, www.unitedwayswla.org/HurricaneLaura.