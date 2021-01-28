Lake Charles man who crashed truck into ditch charged with 4th DWI

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man has been charged with 4th offense DWI after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies found him in a truck in a ditch on Jan. 22.

James O. McKeehan, Jr., 55, of Lake Charles already has four prior DWI arrests, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kayla Vincent. Deputies on the scene noted that McKeehan smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and unstable balance. He performed poorly a field sobriety test, and a subsequent breath intoxilyzer test showed him to be over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

McKeehan was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI 4th and subsequent offenses, and careless operation. He was released the following day on a $20,500 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio with special conditions being he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, must be subject to random drug and alcohol screenings, and cannot commit any other crimes.