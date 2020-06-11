Lake Charles man tries to escape from casino with trash bags full of cash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement troopers arrested a Lake Charles man who tried to take two trash bags full of money out of a local casino.

Horace J. LaFleur, 35, faces felony theft charges after troopers and security officers were alerted to a theft in progress on the gaming floor. As they responded, they saw LaFleur attempting to leave the gaming floor with the bags.

LaFleur then allegedly fled toward a nearby parking lot and tried to hide in a storage container on the premises. One of the security officers managed to secure the storage container’s door to prevent LaFleur from escaping.

During questioning, LaFleur admitted to damaging the box containing the money and removing an undisclosed amount of cash along with additional items of value. All of the money and the additional items were recovered at the scene.

LaFleur was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.