LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man has been sentenced in United States District Court to over 19 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

Andrew Simmons III, 42, was sentenced to 235 months (19 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

On August 10, 2021 troopers with the Louisiana State Police, and other law enforcement agents with the Anti-Drug Task Force based in Calcasieu Parish, attempted to arrest Simmons. After a short vehicle and foot pursuit, Simmons was apprehended.

Authorities said officers located a black duffel bag in his vehicle which contained several clear bags containing approximately 4,121 grams (just over 9 pounds) of methamphetamine, as well as a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security-Criminal Investigation, Louisiana State Police and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Vermaelen.