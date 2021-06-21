Lake Charles man killed in head-on crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man is dead after Louisiana State Police (LSP) say he was involved in a head-on crash on La. 397 south of Lake Charles Sunday evening.

Clyde J. Jeanisse, 58, of Lake Charles, was buckled up but died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to LSP TFC Thomas Gossen.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday evening, Jeanisse was driving a 2013 Ford F-150. At the same time, a 2014 Chevy Silverado, driven by Calixto Calo-Taperia, 20, of Lake Charles, lost control, crossed the center line and struck Jeanisse’s truck head-on.

Calo-Taperia, who was also buckled up, suffered only minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not suspected and routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers. This crash remains under investigation.