CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish on Sunday, authorities said.

The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Roger Perez-Sanchez of Lake Charles.

Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified shortly after noon on Sunday of a crash on Louisiana Hwy. 14 at Cordina Road. Police said a northbound Mazda 3, driven by Perez-Sanchez, failed to yield from the stop sign at Cordina Road as it entered La. 14. At the same time, a Ford F-150 was traveling east on La. 14. The Mazda entered the path of the F-150 in the eastbound lane of La. 14 and was struck on the left side, officials said.

Perez-Sanchez was pronounced dead by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver and two passengers in the F-150 were restrained and sustained minor injuries.

A routine toxicology sample from both drivers has been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles, such as always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained and not driving impaired or distracted, can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop D has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 37 deaths in 2023.

